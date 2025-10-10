McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $245.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $248.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day moving average is $215.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

