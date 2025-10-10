Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 4,383 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $280,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,434 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

