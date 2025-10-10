Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.96 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 80,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 812,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

