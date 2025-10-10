NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NKE opened at $68.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,794,264 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

