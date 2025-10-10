Argyle Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Argyle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 310,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 154,577 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 21,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

