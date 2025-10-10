Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 461 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $185.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $440.00 billion, a PE ratio of 618.25, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

