Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.98 and its 200-day moving average is $298.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

