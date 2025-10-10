Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $330.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.