Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $330.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

