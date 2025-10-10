Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

GOVT opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

