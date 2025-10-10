Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135,107 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,107 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after buying an additional 890,971 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after buying an additional 479,820 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.57 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

