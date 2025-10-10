Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $56.31 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103,048 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Oracle were worth $56,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

NYSE ORCL opened at $296.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.72 and a 200-day moving average of $208.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

