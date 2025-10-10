Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ABT opened at $133.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

