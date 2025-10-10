SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $365.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.60 and its 200-day moving average is $311.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

