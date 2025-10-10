Coerente Capital Management Acquires 906 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,020 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 3.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.78 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

