Elite Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,984,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Boeing by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after purchasing an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 938.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,814 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $116,669,000 after purchasing an additional 503,193 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $216.48 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

