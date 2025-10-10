Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.2% in the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $347.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

