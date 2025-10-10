Leo Wealth LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after acquiring an additional 171,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Galvan Research cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

