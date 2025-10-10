Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,498 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $138.57 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.