Katamaran Capital LLP Has $3.75 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Katamaran Capital LLP increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $138.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.73 and a twelve month high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

