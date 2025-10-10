Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) Head to Head Contrast

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) and Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mondelez International and Z-Trim”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $36.44 billion 2.17 $4.61 billion $2.73 22.34 Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Z-Trim.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mondelez International and Z-Trim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 1 7 14 0 2.59 Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mondelez International presently has a consensus target price of $71.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Mondelez International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Z-Trim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 9.84% 15.35% 5.85% Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mondelez International beats Z-Trim on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company also sells products directly to businesses and consumers through e-retail platforms, retailer digital platforms, as well as through its direct-to-consumer websites and social media platforms. Mondelez International, Inc. was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Z-Trim

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

