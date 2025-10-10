Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,174 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $610.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $611.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

