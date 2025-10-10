Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $610.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $611.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.