MSH Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

MSH Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

