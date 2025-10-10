5,630 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Acquired by Coordinated Financial Services Inc.

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $245.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $248.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

