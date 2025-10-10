Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $571.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.43.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $443.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

