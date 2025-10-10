KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $62,606,356. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $509.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $294.68 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

