Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after buying an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after buying an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $474.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $475.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

