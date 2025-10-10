Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Reduced by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

