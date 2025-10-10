Kampmann Melissa S. Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Kampmann Melissa S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.1% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

