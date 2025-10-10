Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,299,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Netflix by 37.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,231.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,209.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,165.56. The company has a market capitalization of $523.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,337.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

