Triodos Investment Management BV Has $54.94 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $563.77 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $509.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

