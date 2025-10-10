Callan Family Office LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.