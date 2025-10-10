Rice Partnership LLC Raises Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $150.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.