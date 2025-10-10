Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 997 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $964.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $980.54 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,059.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $829.12 and a 200-day moving average of $760.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.