Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

