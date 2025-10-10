Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.