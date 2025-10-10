Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.