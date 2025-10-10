PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.66.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

