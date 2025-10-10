Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is MA Private Wealth’s Largest Position

MA Private Wealth lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $617.10 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $619.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $598.79 and a 200 day moving average of $558.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.