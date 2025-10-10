iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

