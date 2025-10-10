Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VOO opened at $617.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.59. The firm has a market cap of $767.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

