Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $296.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $846.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

