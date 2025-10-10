American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 181,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE AXP opened at $324.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.74. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.