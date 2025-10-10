Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock worth $562,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

