Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $284.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.07.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

