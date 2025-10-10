Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 175 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

