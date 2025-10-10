Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3,577.5% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 143,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 139,163 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 116,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of IAU opened at $74.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

