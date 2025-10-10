Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,015 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.14. The firm has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

