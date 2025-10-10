Vivid Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,330 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Vivid Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $186.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

